MLK JR. DAY ESSAY CONTEST WINNER

Editor’s note: This is the winning entry in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day essay contest put on by the Three Rivers Area Faith Community.

During my middle-school years, I experienced one of the most upsetting encounters of my young life. What I experienced, felt, and learned about myself and others that day will stay with me for the rest of my life.

It happened during school, in one of the most laid-back classrooms of the junior high. We, the entire class, had all finished our assignments with easily half the period to spare. Everyone was milling about, joking with others, congregating into our distinct social orders, and generally doing next to nothing. It was during this time when a student accidently bumped into a group of loitering students.

John, which is not the actual name of the student, was one of the most disliked kids in our grade, even though he was one of the brightest kids in the class. John was of a minority race in a predominantly white community, and his family was economically disadvantaged. Many of my fellow classmates disliked him for a multitude of reasons, all of which danced around the matter of his lineage: the way he dressed, or how John never reacted when people poked at him, and that he spoke with an accent. They poked fun at him because he wore the same shirt every day, and the soles of his shoes were peeling off. Nearly all students avoided John, and many students mocked him while his back was turned.

When John bumped into the group, he came under a vicious torrent of rebuke and disgust, upon which our teacher promptly sent John out into the hallway to wait while the teacher called a class meeting of sorts to discuss the matter of everyone’s distaste for him. Our teacher justly scolded every one of us for not treating him better, and after the scolding decided to let the class discuss openly why they disliked John. Nearly half of the class, many of whom were my friends, took it upon themselves to openly bash him, doing so by essentially saying that because he was different from themselves, he earned their hate and disgust. My teacher did nothing to stop this.

I witnessed this all from my seat in the farthest reaches of the room, where I sat in silent fury. I sat there, and I did absolutely nothing.

Justice is defined as fair treatment and just action, and doing all that is in one’s own power to do. Therefore, justice is doing all that you can to do the right thing. Injustice, though, is also performed in this sense, where one does nothing when it is within the bounds of their power to do the right thing. When someone chooses to do nothing about a completely unfair situation, especially when that person has full knowledge of the situation, that person performs injustice. Both justice and injustice are communal values, where injustice anywhere is a danger to all justice, and justice anywhere is a threat to injustice everywhere.

Knowing what justice is magnifies the struggles of humanity, both those that are in the past and those that are happening now. It helps you see that every struggle in every corner of the earth, no matter how large or small, ultimately affects all of humanity. Every right or wrong, done to any neighbor, affects not just your neighbor, but everyone that that neighbor contacts, and so forth, until all people are affected by either your love and kindness, hate and distaste, or lack of any action at all. Humanity is not divisible by our color of skin, wealth, or opinion, because, no matter where you are on Earth, we are all united by our love for our neighbors, either through the overflow of love, or the lack of love.

