Minor injuries in single-vehicle crash

COLON TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Athens man received minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, March 18 around 11:42 p.m., St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to M-86 near Farrand Road. A 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by Lawrence Joseph Riggio III was eastbound on M-86 when his vehicle went off the roadway right, traveled approximately 100 yards eastbound in the ditch, jumping a driveway and hitting a tree on the south side of M-86. He was transported to Sturgis Hospital; he was cited for driving without due care and caution. He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.