Miller: Three Rivers awarded $365K block grant

THREE RIVERS — State Rep. Aaron Miller of Sturgis announced Thursday, Jan. 18 the Michigan Strategic Fund has awarded a grant to the City of Three Rivers for the preservation of historic downtown buildings.

The $365,788 Community Development Block Grant will provide funds for blight elimination and historic preservation needed for the proposed Landmark Taphouse and Grille project.

The project is expected to generate nearly $1 million in private investment and create 11 jobs by bringing a much-needed restaurant to the downtown area. This will bring additional economic activity to Three Rivers and serve as a catalyst for continued development in the area.

“I was very excited to hear the news,” Miller said. “It’s encouraging to watch our local economy continue to improve and see new businesses join our community.”

The City of Three Rivers and Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will also contribute significant funds in support of the project.

