Miller discusses Michigan’s school employee retirement system

THREE RIVERS — On Wednesday, June7, State Rep. Aaron Miller of Sturgis held a town hall meeting in the Three Rivers High School auditorium to discuss education-related questions and concerns.

This town hall was the first of three for Miller, the second was held on June 8 at Ross Beatty High School, and the third will be held at Sturgis High School on June 15.

Miller said he hopes the input received from these town halls will assist him in making decisions on the bills that are currently in discussion.

“The reason I am doing this is because I do not want to act like this was skated out without input. To my knowledge no other representative or senator is doing this,” he said. “I think that this is just the right thing to do. I am here to talk about this, get input, and have a discussion.”

Miller got his wish, as Wednesday’s discussion lasted over two hours. Among the discussion’s focal points were House Bill 4163, Senate Bill 271, and House Bill 4647. Miller began with House Bill 4163, which deals with the school calendar and daily schedule being negotiable items by teacher’s unions, which he said should be left to the unions.

He addressed Senate Bill 271, which is concerned with the mandatory Labor Day start for school systems.

“There are times for local control and there are times for not being locally controlled, and I see this one as a time for local control. We can make our own education decisions on when we start school down here,” Miller said.

