Miller agrees to plea deal

CENTREVILLE — A plea agreement was reached in the case of former Centreville Public Schools teacher Terry Miller, 48, of Centreville on Wednesday, July 19.

Miller pled no contest to one count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct before St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman.

As part of the agreement, 13 other charges against Miller have been dismissed. He was sentenced to two years probation, two days in jail with two days credited, charged $250 in fines and he must register as a sex offender.

Van Buren County Prosecutor Michael Bedford said he spoke with victims and their families and received their blessing prior to reaching an agreement with Miller’s defense attorney Fillipe Iorio.

Stutesman said he accepted the plea agreement because the victims agreed to the arrangement.

“The prosecutor has indicated that he consulted with the victims and their families for the last month or two regarding this (agreement) and they are onboard with it. This is what they wish to have the resolution be and I won’t interfere with that, if that’s what the victims' wishes are,” Stutesman said.

