Mike Lemacks promoted at K&D Body Shop

THREE RIVERS — Brian Kaiser, owner of K&D Body Shop is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Lemacks to Production Manager. This promotion comes as recognition of hard work in his past endeavors as paint technician for the past 22 years at K&D Body Shop.

K&D Body Shop applauds the enthusiasm, vision, and commitment demonstrated by Mike in moving into his new position. As this move illustrates, we share the excitement about the future of K&D Body Shop and are happy that we can share in Mike’s role of advancing his career.

Mike began working at the age of 16 at Little Caesars Pizza in Three Rivers, then as time went on, he became the assistant manager. Because of Mike’s desire to learn and spread his wings in the working world, he went to work at Centurion Vehicles in White Pigeon, prepping vehicles, quickly moving up to a painter position, then on to group leader. Mike has a broad knowledge base and skill set, with extensive training in the automotive refinishing and repair industry.

Kaiser said he feels every job is a self-portrait of the person who did it. K&D Body Shop is glad Mike autographs his work with excellence. We are very pleased to have Mike on the K&D team. He is a hard worker and dedicated to the growth and progress of our company.

