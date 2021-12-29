Midnight on Main returns Times Square feel to downtown TR

THREE RIVERS — Downtown Three Rivers will be ringing in the new year once again this weekend, with the return of a free Times Square-like event on Main Street.

The second Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve event will take place on the downtown block of Main Street beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night, and go until around 12:30 a.m. The free event features local music, food and drink available from local restaurants, and a ball drop at midnight.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer this as a local entertainment evening,” Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Tricia Meyer said. “It’s our opportunity for people to ring in the New Year.”

Because of the event and how it’s set up, the downtown block of Main Street will be closed to traffic beginning just before the event starts on New Year’s Eve. This will allow people to stroll the street, dance on the street, and enjoy what the event brings.

This year’s Midnight on Main is the first one since the inaugural event in 2019, skipping over 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midnight on Main will feature free live performances from local musicians, such as Mandy Thompson at 8 p.m., Shane Lung at 9 p.m., and Morgan Taylor with special guest Alex Abrahma at 10:30 p.m. Meyer said having the outdoor entertainment will bring a “cool vibe” to the event.

“Before, we had a DJ, and everybody enjoyed that, but there’s always a cool vibe when it’s live music,” Meyer said. “We have three different performers, so we’ll have a nice variety.”

The Riviera Theatre will also be hosting Memphis Underground on their main stage that evening, but unlike the outdoor performances, theirs requires a ticket.

With the local restaurants downtown, Landmark Taphouse and Grille will be open until 12:15 a.m. that evening with a limited menu beginning at 9:30 p.m., and the Riviera Theatre Bar will be open from 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. A complimentary champagne toast will also be served at Landmark beginning at 11:45 p.m., 15 minutes before the midnight ball drop. The holiday pop-up shop at 54 N. Main St. will also be open from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for shopping.

Meyer also mentioned the Main Street Commons social district will have extended hours, operating until 12:30 a.m. during the event.

“Whereas before people could only drink inside and when they came outside they had to finish their drink or leave it, the newest thing will be to experience the social district and listen to the music,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the event will also provide warmth for partygoers, as outdoor heating and limited seating will be available. New Year’s Eve-themed items will also be available for a suggested donation.

The evening ends with a ball drop at midnight, with assistance from the Three Rivers Fire Department. Seeing the ball drop to ring in the New Year, Meyer said, is an “exciting” experience.

“Sometimes, people either have to watch it on TV or have to go to a bigger city, and it’s kind of fun to see the local community come together and see the Fire Department assist with this,” Meyer said. “It gives it kind of a nice sense of, this is cool that it’s happening in our backyard, our own hometown.”

Meyer said those who come out can expect to have a unique experience close to home.

“They can expect to come downtown, see familiar faces, celebrate with family and friends, and just have a nice reminder that you don’t have to go out of town to experience something fun and unique,” Meyer said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.