Members of the Three Rivers Middle School quiz bowl team compete during the ninth round of the Middle School Quiz Bowl at St. Joseph County ISD in Centreville on Thursday, Feb. 2. Nine teams were featured in Thursday’s Quiz Bowl: Three Rivers, Centreville, Colon, Constantine, Howardsville, Mendon, Nottawa, Sturgis and White Pigeon. Three Rivers finished in first place with 122 points, White Pigeon placed second with 100 points and Centreville finished third with 85 points. (Pictured from left) Rachel Shane, Jackson Hitchcock and Henry Veale.