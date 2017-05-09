Michigan Supreme Court declines sports complex case

LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court, in a ruling issued on Wednesday, Jan. 3, declined to hear the City of Three Rivers’ appeal of the state’s May 9, 2017 Appellate Court ruling that supported Lockport Township’s contention that the annexation of the 80-acre sports complex parcel was impermissible.

In refusing to hear the case, the Appellate Court’s ruling that the land was “not vacant” stands, blocking the city’s attempt to annex the property into the city at that level.

“We are not persuaded that the question presented (by the City) should be reviewed by this court,” the Supreme Court’s ruling stated.

In pursuit of annexation of the property, the City took its case to St. Joseph County Circuit which initially granted a stay in the proceedings, and then, on Feb. 17, 2016, ruled that the 80 acres were “vacant,” opining that an underground water line installed by Lockport Township did not render the land “not vacant,” as Lockport Township had contended.

Lockport Township appealed the Circuit Court decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals, and received a reversal of the local court’s determination on May 9, 2017. The City then appealed the Appellate Court’s ruling.

Mayor Tom Lowry called the Supreme Court’s ruling a “truly unfortunate decision.”

“By letting the Appellate (Court’s) decision stand, it’s not what the City of Three Rivers wants but even worse, it sets a precedent that affects every jurisdiction in the state of Michigan, whether you’re a village, township, city or county, this sets a horrible precedent for everybody,” Lowry said.



