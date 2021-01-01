Michigan Legislature OKs raising age for adult prosecution

LANSING (AP) — State lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to bills that would end Michigan’s status as one of just a handful of states where 17-year-old offenders are prosecuted as adults.

Starting in October 2021, 17-year-olds would be handled in the juvenile system. Prosecutors could still try 14- to 17-year-olds as adults for violent offenses such as murder.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supports the overall goal of the legislation and was reviewing changes that were made as part of a compromise in the Republican-led Legislature.

“There has been little good to come out of prosecuting our children as adults, and I look forward to them returning back into their schools and workplaces instead of a state prison,” said Sen. Sylvia Santana, a Detroit Democrat and a sponsor of the bill.

Another sponsor, Republican Sen. Peter Lucido of Macomb County’s Shelby Township, said the legislation is long overdue, saying 17-year-olds cannot vote, sit on a jury, join the military or enter into binding contracts. Locking them up with adults ensures “they’re learning how to become better criminals,” he said.