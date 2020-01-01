Michigan House Speaker talks political divide, auto insurance and 2020

CENTREVILLE — Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives and the youngest state House speaker in the country, spoke about the political divide, auto insurance reform, and the 2020 election in a speech at the St. Joseph County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner at Firm Foundation Ministries in Centreville Friday.

Michigan State Rep. Aaron Miller introduced Chatfield to the crowd before his speech.

“I’ve worked with Lee Chatfield for five years now, and when I was first elected, Lee was also running in his first election,” Miller said. “Lee ran in much the same way I did. He was an underdog and not supposed to win, and he won through hard work and dedication through an amazingly huge network of family and friends, and a well-oiled machine of a campaign. Lee is a man I know can work hard, because I’ve seen it for several years now.”