Michigan 4-H recognizes St. Joseph County true leaders with 4-H State Awards

EAST LANSING — Nearly 100 outstanding Michigan 4-H members gathered on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU) on June 22 to celebrate their accomplishments through the Michigan 4-H State Awards Recognition program.

During the event, 31 youths received Michigan 4-H State Awards, the highest honor bestowed on Michigan 4-H members. Two youths from St. Joseph County were included as recipients.

Hosted by Michigan State University Extension, the awards ceremony was held at the Kellogg Center on the campus of MSU and attended by 4-H award delegates, their families, 4-H staff members and volunteers, industry partners, donors and sponsors.

“With more than 200,000 4-H’ers across the state, the youth honored with State Awards are some of our most elite 4-H’ers,” Julie Chapin, director of MSU Extension Michigan 4-H programs, said.

“Their commitment to bettering themselves and their communities through service and extensive 4-H work really make them true leaders in their clubs, counties and state.”

Michigan 4-H State Awards are presented in 19 award categories that showcase the diverse array of 4-H knowledge, skills and experience. The St. Joseph County recipients of the 2017 awards are:

* Biological Science: Allyssa VanLoo of Mendon. (junior division)

* Companion Animal Science: Hannah Harless of Sturgis. (senior division)

Michigan 4-H State Awards youth are 13-19 years old with three or more years of 4-H experience. To qualify for the award, 4-H’ers must submit a written application that showcases the learning experiences, knowledge and skills they’ve acquired through their participation in 4-H, as well as their contributions to their local 4-H programs, clubs and communities.

