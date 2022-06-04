Meyer resigns as DDA director

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will be searching for a new leader in the near future.

Tricia Meyer, the DDA’s executive director for nearly three years, announced recently she will be resigning from her position effective April 26. She said in an interview Monday she will be relocating to downtown Holland to be an independent consultant with an emphasis on community development, grant writing and event planning.

“The opportunity kind of presented itself and everything fell into place, so I felt like it was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Meyer said. “The opportunity to be a consultant like that is exciting because it will allow me to use the skillset I feel I'm best suited for and put it to good use. It'll be a challenge, and I like that.”

Meyer has been involved with the DDA in some capacity since 1995, serving on a number of different committees before the town became a Main Street community. She has been a board member for two different terms, one as chair, and became executive director in 2019 following the resignation of former director Dave Vago at the end of 2018.

She said she made the decision to resign “with a heavy heart,” citing the “exciting things” soon to come in downtown Three Rivers.

“We're on the brink of the brewery opening back up, Venue 45 opening back up, and a new women's boutique opening, and a grant I'm finishing up, and the Whitehouse project. It's an exciting time to be here,” Meyer said. “I'm not worried that the projects aren't going to continue, because there's an engaged board and dedicated volunteers and committee members who are committed to seeing it through.”

Accomplishments were seemingly aplenty under Meyer’s tenure as director. She assisted in spearheading the East Alley placemaking project, starting the new social district downtown, helped assist several new businesses get established, helped staple events downtown become COVID-friendly during the pandemic, and helped the DDA and downtown businesses receive grants from the state, including the vibrancy grant for the mural mall, a weatherization grant for heaters, tables and chairs for the East Alley, and the Match on Main grant and local façade grant for local business.

Meyer said while she always felt she “could do more” for downtown, she said there’s “good momentum downtown,” noting the two new board members coming on, Rick Cordes and Jason Ballew, and a possible third down the line.

“I think Three Rivers is on a path now that it's only going to keep better and better, so it's not like there's ever going to be a good time [to resign]. It's always going to be hard, because I've been passionate about the work I've done,” Meyer said.

She said she’s not the only person to help make downtown Three Rivers how it is today and potentially set up for future success.

“We've had a great history of prior directors and prior board members,” Meyer said, also acknowledging the relationship the DDA has had with the city. “Collaborating with the city – everyone thinks the city and the DDA are butting heads, but that's not true. We've worked well together with the city and commissioners and have had a lot of good communication.”

Meyer said she’s hoping to still be at least a little bit involved in downtown once she resigns. She said she will be assisting with the transition until a new director is put in place, and has considered serving as a committee member in order to keep connected with the community.

The job posting for the DDA executive director position is currently available at https://www.threeriversmi.org/jobs/. Meyer noted a few qualities she’d like to see in a new director.

“Definitely somebody who is familiar with the community, in my opinion. Someone who's detail-oriented, passionate about seeing Three Rivers continue to grow. Somebody who can juggle and multitask, because it's a very dynamic skillset and job description, and probably someone who's a little visionary as well, because we always get stuck with the 'this is how it used to be' and 'this is how we've always done it,' and I tried to step out of that comfort level myself, but I'd want it to be someone who's open to it,” Meyer said. “It's a challenging, yet rewarding, position, and there are only certain people who can rise to that.”

Overall, the biggest thing Meyer will miss when she leaves her position will be seeing Three Rivers possibly changing in a positive way in the future.

“I will miss most seeing - knowing 25 years ago when I first moved here and thinking about all the things that I wished were different, seeing those things come to life finally, whether it be more retail or the vacancy coming down, or seeing more people fall in love with downtown. I'll miss that,” Meyer said. “I'll still come downtown, I'll still come visit. Like I've always said, TR still hasn't reached its fullest potential, but I definitely think they're checking things off.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.