Meteorologist visits

Christina Anthony, weekend meteorologist for WWMT Channel 3, visited the Great Start Readiness Program at Barrows School on Thursday, Feb. 2. She talked about different types of weather, her career, and shared the variety of opportunities available to meteorologists — letting planes know if it’s safe to land, telling T-shirt makers how many to do that year, helping lawyers know if conditions were right for ice to form when someone slips outside of a business and sues it. She identified the unusual precipitation staff and students discovered Wednesday — “graupel” or soft hail — and took questions, such as “how did you get out of the TV?”