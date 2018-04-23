Metal Technologies cited by MDEQ for multiple violations of air quality standards

THREE RIVERS — Documents obtained by the Three Rivers Commercial-News indicate that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) cited Metal Technologies Three Rivers Gray Iron (TRG) with multiple alleged violations of air quality standards in 2018, and following a settlement with MDEQ, the company agreed to pay the state $18,000 as a result of MDEQ’s findings.

In a consent order dated Dec. 21, 2018 sent by the MDEQ Air Quality Division and addressed to Metal Technologies, the MDEQ alleges that the company “was in violation of Mich Admin Code, R 336.1901 (Rule 901), Mich Admin Code, R 336.1370 (Rule 370), and Mich Admin Code, R 336.1910 (Rule 910).” The order goes on to state that Metal Technologies “and the MDEQ agree that the signing of this Consent Order is for settlement purposes only and does not constitute an admission by the Company that the law has been violated.”

The MDEQ however “alleges that (Metal Technologies) has emitted air contaminants from its facility that have created an unreasonable interference with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property, and has failed to adequately collect air contaminants in a manner to minimize release to the outer air, as cited herein and in the Violation Notices dated April 23, 2018 and July 16, 2018.”

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.