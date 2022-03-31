Metal Sasquatch stolen from Park Twp. family

PARK TWP. — As the legend goes, Sasquatch is an elusive fellow. When you think you have him in your sights, he vanishes or is just out of focus.

An eight-foot metal version of Sasquatch on one Park Township family’s property imitated its namesake this week, however it was reportedly stolen from the property.

The family in question, Mike and Donna Kinne, reported the sculpture, a steel-plated 30-pound sculpture with welded rebar support on the back, stolen from their property on West End Road in Park Township sometime between Monday evening and Wednesday morning this week. The reported theft is being investigated by Michigan State Police.

While the exact way the Sasquatch was stolen has not been officially confirmed by police, Mike Kinne suspected whoever stole it used bolt cutters and handled it pretty carefully at least to take it from where it was.

“Somebody had to either have a truck or something, but they pulled up and pulled off the road there. The state police came out and did a report on it, there were tire tracks,” Mike said in an interview Thursday. “He was chained and locked to a post, so somebody had to have had bolt cutters and cut the chain. … I've never handled him without having my leather gloves on because he's very sharp.”

“They had to want him bad,” Donna added.

The Sasquatch has been a bit of a fun fixture for the last two years in the neighborhood the Kinnes are in, with the couple reporting many of their neighbors are “upset” about its suspected theft. The sculpture was one the family (or their neighbors) would decorate on holidays, most recently St. Patrick’s Day.

“We even had one anonymous neighbor put a COVID mask on him when COVID started,” Mike said.

“Then we had an anonymous neighbor decorate him for Easter one year,” Donna added. “One year, he had bunny ears on.”

Mike said he couldn’t think of anybody who would want to see the Sasquatch gone or have something against the sculpture.

“The police asked the same question, but nobody ever complained to us. Everybody thought it was cool how we decorated him up,” Mike said.

The pair say they are hopeful to get their prized Sasquatch back as soon as possible, with Donna saying she’s hoping it was just a prank by a teenager or something similar.

“I'm hoping there's been some 18-year-old naughty boy that's been eyeballing Sasquatch for a while, because somebody had to come prepared. We're hoping it was some kid pranking, and if that's the case, Sasquatch is somewhere, and somebody's gonna have to get rid of him somehow,” Donna said.

“Ideally, we'd like to see him returned and just get him back to us,” Mike added.

They are also asking the community to be on the lookout if attempts to sell it online are made.

“If somebody does try to sell it on Facebook Marketplace or on Craigslist or something, we want people to know that it's a red flag,” Mike said. “He's pretty rare, I'd think. There's only so many metal Sasquatches around.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.