A message from FPFD Fire Chief

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — According to Fabius Township Trustee Dan Wilkins, Mike Frye, fire chief with the Fabius-Park Fire Department, has been transported from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo to the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids.

Frye said, “Mary Free Bed is doing an amazing job managing my recovery. I can’t say enough good things about how they’ve handled my care. I’m doing better every day and hope to be coming home soon. Thank you to everyone who has been there to support my family. I’m looking forward to returning to service at Fabiu- Park Fire Department.”

Frye is recovering from a motorcycle accident that occurred at the corner of Broadway and U.S. 131 in Three Rivers on Saturday, May 5.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com.