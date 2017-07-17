Mendon Women’s Club holds June meeting

The Mendon Women’s Club held its June 2017 meeting at the Mendon United Methodist Church, hosted by Mary Spealman.

The program for the evening was presented by Ron Hooker, President of the St. Joseph County Literacy Council. The Literacy Council, located at 666 E. Main, Centerville, was formed in 1986 to help teach adults to read. Anyone 18 or older can contact the Literacy Council for tutoring. The tutors are volunteers who volunteer one hour a week; they meet in a public place and work one-on-one with the ‘student.’ At this time the Council has tutors (35 to 40) primarily based in Three Rivers and Sturgis but there are needs all over the county. There are 93 million American who are functionally illiterate (fifth grade level), while 32 million can’t read at all. Tutors are given two days of training prior to beginning and study material are provided.

BLOOD DRIVE: Diane Huffman mentioned that Mendon United Methodist was not available on the scheduled date of Aug. 4., so West Mendon was suggested as an alternate site. Diane will check and see if that is OK.

The club will continue doing the Mendon Farmer’s Market.

Education & Scholarship: The Awards Assembly was held on May 26 and Carolyn Link presented the scholarship to Angela Smith, our scholarship recipient.

Next meeting: July 17, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the home of Sandy Forbush where we will have a carry-in dinner and will learn about Barn Quilts, guests are always welcome.