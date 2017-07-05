Home / Home

Mendon Village Council approves reservoir inspection

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

MENDON — Mendon Village Council voted unanimously in favor of a $2,500 inspection on a 600,000-gallon concrete reservoir on Monday.
Village Manager John Hyden said the reservoir has not been inspected since 2005. Reservoirs should be inspected every five to seven years.
Dixon Engineering will deliver the inspection and proper maintenance. Hyden said that the inspection is not a concern and only general maintenance will be provided, such as fixing the minor cracks inside the building.
Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or samantha@threeriversnews.com.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here