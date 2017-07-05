Mendon Village Council approves reservoir inspection

MENDON — Mendon Village Council voted unanimously in favor of a $2,500 inspection on a 600,000-gallon concrete reservoir on Monday.

Village Manager John Hyden said the reservoir has not been inspected since 2005. Reservoirs should be inspected every five to seven years.

Dixon Engineering will deliver the inspection and proper maintenance. Hyden said that the inspection is not a concern and only general maintenance will be provided, such as fixing the minor cracks inside the building.

