MENDON — The Mendon Village Council passed a resolution Tuesday to adopt its 2017-18 general fund budget following a public hearing, with expenditures of $444,690.04, revenues of $593,075.04 and an excess of $177,640.

In other business, the Council voted 6-1 in favor of a proposal from Fisher Excavating of Colon, for the demolition of a building at 125 N. Locust Street in the amount of $4,500.

Trustee Dwight Ames voted against Fisher because the company’s proposal didn’t include “raking and seeding” of the property. Village Manager John Hyden said the company has demolished multiple structures for the village, and has always included the service.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.