Mendon teen harvests unique buck

MENDON — Hunter Hutchinson, 15, of Mendon, bagged a very unique buck near Centreville on the last day of muzzleloader season Dec. 18.

The large buck, which weighed close to 200 pounds dressed, had four drop tines.

“You won’t find a deer with a unique rack like this in the wild,” father Jason Hutchinson said. “People pay $20,000-$30,000 to hunt these [on deer farms]; he just had to pay for hunting tags.”

Hunter has been hunting for three years; he said his father would take him out hunting quite a bit, so he stuck with it. This is his first buck.

“To get one in the wild is really special,” said Mark Freshour, owner of Wallhangers Taxidermy in Constantine where Hunter took the buck. “I’ve seen some big ones, but this one is really unique.”

Jason Hutchinson said he had been hunting for about 30 years and had never seen anything like it.

“Dad’s still smiling,” he said.

