Mendon superintendent remembered for leadership and giving nature

THREE RIVERS — Mendon Community Schools Superintendent 55-year-old Roger Rathburn died in an accident on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at the Sauganash Country Club in Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police said Rathburn’s death was “accidental.” He was trimming and cutting down limbs of trees about 18 feet off the ground when, police said, it appears he either fell off the ladder or a large limb swung back, knocked him off the ladder and onto the ground.

Family members found his body around 6:25 p.m. near the trunk of the tree on the asphalt car path. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is pending.

Friends and colleagues spoke on his leadership capabilities, his giving nature and impact on the community. Rathburn was a co-owner of the country club, along with about 20 other local business owners, including Rick Daniels, owner of R & R Trailers, who was a neighbor and good friend.

Daniels said Rathburn “was at a great point to enjoy his life.” Rathburn loved working at Mendon schools, improving the country club, and soon was to celebrate life achievements within his family and personal life. Rathburn’s oldest daughter Amanda is expecting a child in February, and his youngest daughter Emily is engaged and soon to be married.

“He had things going where you’d hope to get to at one point, and he got there,” Daniels said.

“He was just a good guy. As far as a friend, I couldn’t have asked for a better one. As far as working with one, he was a go-getter. He was the spark force in getting the golf course together and unfortunately he passed working on the golf course that he loved.”



