Mendon student wins poster contest

CASSOPOLIS — It’s not every day a fourth grader sees his or her artwork displayed on a billboard, but for Presley Allen, daughter of Travis and Devin of Mendon, that is exactly what will happen during June and July.

Allen was the southwest Michigan winner of Midwest Energy Cooperative’s safety month poster contest.

Midwest took its interactive hotline demonstration on the road in April, bringing electrical safety to life for nearly 700 fourth-grade students and teachers. Participating schools included Addison, Blissfield and Onsted in southeast Michigan, and Constantine, Mendon, Three Rivers and White Pigeon in southwest Michigan. Following each presentation, students were invited to submit a poster showing something they learned.

The winning poster from each service territory will be displayed on local billboards through July, and were printed on t-shirts provided to all students in their class. Midwest also sponsored the winning classes on field trips to regional museums.

“Electricity is something we take for granted, and people are often unaware of the dangers associated with the commodity,” says Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications. “Students love our interactive hotline demo, and the poster contest reinforces the lessons that we teach. Students have a better understanding when they can draw what they learned.”