Mendon splits SW10 Conference track meets with Cassopolis

MENDON — The Mendon boys’ and girls’ track and field teams split a pair of Southwest 10 Conference meets at home Wednesday against Cassopolis.

Mendon’s boys earned a 83-41 win over Cassopolis, while the Lady Hornets dropped a 82-49 decision to the Rangers.

Sam Cleveland earned first-place finishes for Mendon by winning the 100-meter dash (11.20) and the long jump (20-10).

Charlie Newburry of Mendon swept the distance races, winning the 1600 run (5:25.69) and the 3200 (11:43.40).

Lincoln Crotser from Mendon won the 800 run (2:40.34).

Mendon collected two firsts in the hurdle faces. Arjun Vorster won the 110 high hurdles (17.57) for the Hornets and teammate Connor Henckel took first in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (44.86).

Mendon won the 3200 relay (10:27.23).

The Hornets also got firsts in the field events from event winners Hunter Lovell, high jump (5-10); Chris Rios, pole vault (9-0); Zach Duchene, shot put (35-9) and Vorster, discus (125-8).

In the girls’ meet, Mackenzie Blair of Mendon won the 100 (15.10).

Mendon’s girls won the 3200 relay (13:35.14).

Mackenzi Oswalt from Mendon won the high jump (4-3) and pole vault (8-0).