Mendon Schools Foundation awards scholarships

MENDON — On Friday, May 26, Mendon High School held their annual Awards Assembly. The following Foundation Scholarships were awarded.

Jan K. Hollenbeck Teachers Scholarship

The Hollenbeck Scholarship was awarded to Braxton Samson and Kaley Smith.

Braxton, son of Glen and Patty Samson, will be attending Glen Oaks Community College and majoring in Education. Kaley, daughter of Michael and Kimberly Smith, will be attending Western Michigan University and majoring in Elementary Education.

John F. Outman Memorial Scholarship

The Outman Scholarship was awarded to Alexander Heckman. Alex, son of Richard and Gayle Heckman, will be attending Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio and majoring in Communication Journalism.

Jones Family Memorial Scholarship

The Jones Scholarship was awarded to Mary Leighton. Mary, daughter of David and Sharon Leighton, will be attending Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana and majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Doug Samson Memorial Scholarship

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.