Mendon Riverfest returns after year away

MENDON — Usually known as one of the last big summer festivals in St. Joseph County for the year, Mendon Riverfest returns this week to Reed Riverside Park for its 33rd year.

Unlike previous years where the festival was three days, the festival will last for two days this year, beginning Friday, Aug. 20 and ending Saturday night, Aug. 21.

“We’re trying to do as much as we have in the past,” Mendon Riverfest chair Roger Cupp said. “When we started planning last spring, we were uncertain where we’d be with restrictions and everything, so we changed it to a two-day festival, going just Friday and Saturday.”

Plenty of popular events will make their return this year, including the fireman’s barbecue, arts and crafts exhibitors, a cornhole tournament, and the lip sync competition on Friday, while on Saturday the fishing tournament, canoe race, duck race, and canoe swamp will take place. Cupp said they are still looking for teams for the canoe swamp, which he says can “draw quite a crowd.” The Riverfest Parade will begin at noon Saturday.

An event that Cupp said hasn’t been around for a few years is the pedal tractor pulls, which make their return to the festival at 4 p.m. Saturday. Cupp said everyone who participates will get a ticket for a drawing for an actual pedal tractor, and will give out first, second and third place medals for each age group.

As far as live music and entertainment, Deadwood, the Wall Brothers, and Sammy Melchi’s Generations Band will highlight the main gazebo Saturday, while Brandon Minnis and the Brandon Ryan Band will perform at the pavilion Saturday evening, each with a $2 cover charge. On Friday night, the 2019 remake of Disney’s Aladdin will be shown at the park.

Capping off the night Saturday will be the festival’s fireworks display, presented by Wolverine Fireworks, which begin at 10 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riverfest did not occur last year, which Cupp said was “disappointing,” and was perhaps the first time ever Riverfest did not occur in a year since its inception. However, he said the event returning this year is “exciting.”

“We’re excited to be able to have it, and we’ll try to make it as good as any other year,” Cupp said.

One popular thing that will not be around for this year’s festival, however, is inflatables for kids. Cupp said because of problems keeping the inflatable materials sanitized, both dry and wet inflatables will not be around for this year’s event.

Cupp said what makes Riverfest fun each and every year is the family-friendly aspect of the entire experience.

“We try to make it a family-friendly, affordable event, and we try to do as much for free as we can,” Cupp said. “Everyone can come down to the park and have a good time without having to spend a lot of money.”

Overall, he said people can look forward to a good time with this year’s festival.

“They can look forward to good weather and a good, affordable time,” Cupp said.

Mendon Riverfest is free to attend, with some expenses possible with food, games, rides and vendors. Some events, like the cornhole tournament, canoe race, and poker paddle events, require advance registration.

