Mendon resident killed in I-94 crash

EMMETT TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old male from Mendon was killed on I-94 early Thursday, Jan. 17.

The crash involved two semi-truck trailers. The lead semi, driven by a 40-year-old male from Bellville, Mich., was merging onto I-94 WB from the 11 Mile entrance ramp in Emmett Twp., Calhoun County, when it was struck from behind by another westbound semi, driven by a 47-year-old male from Mendon, Mich.

The Mendon man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was uninjured. The names of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time.

WB I-94 was closed for several hours while the vehicles were removed and the area cleaned of debris.

The crash is still under investigation by the Michigan State Police Marshall Post. Speed is believed to be a factor.

Assisting at the scene were the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Emmett Township Public Safety, Life Care Ambulance, MDOT, Marshall Township Fire Department, and Newton Township Fire Department.