Mendon man sentenced to prison for crop insurance fraud
MENDON —Douglas Diekman, 55, of Mendon was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 20 to 13 months in prison and another two years of supervised release for committing crop insurance fraud.
MENDON —Douglas Diekman, 55, of Mendon was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 20 to 13 months in prison and another two years of supervised release for committing crop insurance fraud.
124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093
Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com