Mendon man ejected from vehicle in Colon Township

COLON TOWNSHIP – Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an injury accident that occurred in the 58000 block of M 66 in Colon Township on Wednesday, April 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A Chevy pickup truck was being driven through a field during farming operations when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. Steven Wickey, 22, of Mendon was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. A male passenger was not injured.

Speed and seat belt use are factors in the crash.

Agencies assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Colon Fire/Police Department and LifeCare Ambulance.