Mendon High School NHS gives back to Team Oliver

MENDON — The Mendon High School National Honor Society presented a $2,000 check to the Ray family on Wednesday, May 10.

Two-year-old Oliver Ray, the son of Mendon HS alumni Kyle and Lyndsie Ray, is fighting hyperinsulinemia. Lyndsie said out of the approximately four million children born each year, only 80 are diagnosed with hyperinsulinemia. She explained it as “the opposite of being diabetic,” noting that Oliver is processing too much insulin, and at 16-months old he had a seizure in Lyndsie’s arms.

“He was on the urge of a diabetic coma and not waking up,” Lyndsie said.

Mendon High School NHS raised over $4,000 in donations during their first annual fundraiser last month, and then donated half of their proceeds to Team Oliver.

Lyndsie said the money donated by Mendon’s NHS program would pay for about a month’s worth of Oliver’s medicine.

