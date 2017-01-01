Mendon gears up for 32nd annual Riverfest

MENDON — Live music, activities for the whole family, a parade, and, of course, fireworks return to Mendon this week for the 32nd Annual Mendon Riverfest.

The three-day festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, with plenty of events for all ages. New to this year’s festival is a yoga class both Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. on the boardwalk, and for the kids, the Wild World Adventures and Pony Rides on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s sort of like a combination petting zoo and pony ride that will be at the park both days,” Mendon Riverfest Committee President Spencer Howe said.

Some of the most popular events during Riverfest return this year, including the annual Lip Sync competition at the main gazebo at 7 p.m. Thursday, the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament at 5 p.m. Friday, and the fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday to close out the week.

“We love our fireworks, we boast about it a lot,” Howe said. “I really think our fireworks displays are some of the best in the area.”

Other notable events on the schedule this year include the Relay For Life 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, a canoe race at 10 a.m. Saturday, a paddleboard race from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Canoe Swamp at 3 p.m. Saturday, the toy boat competitions at 5 p.m. Saturday, the rubber duck race at 5:30 Saturday, and so much more.

