Mendon boys finish second in New Buffalo Cross Country Invite

NEW BUFFALO — The Mendon boys’ cross country team finished second in Wednesday’s New Buffalo Invitational.

Berrien Springs won the boys’ meet.

Keaton Crotser and Charlie Newburry were both medal winners for Mendon.

Croster finished seventh in the boys’ race with a time of 18:16.2 and Newburry was 13th place in 19:07.9.

Also finishing for Mendon were Dakota Ames (16th, 19:11.1), Colin Steinbarger (19th, 19:47.2), Connor Henckel (20th, 19:57.2), Wyatt Cupp (21st, 19:59.2), and Jacob Dudley (27th, 20:31.4).

Nik Andaverde also participated for Mendon and his time was 21:34.7 but no place was available.



