MENDON — The Mendon Community Schools board of education approved Leasa Griffith’s part-time interim-superintendent contract during its board meeting on Monday, Jan. 22.

Griffith will continue as interim-superintendent for the rest of the 2017-18 fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2018. Griffith will be paid the remainder of her contract as flex administrator, at a rate of $14,850 per year, as well as an additional $5,000 compensation.

Following the meeting, Griffith said during her role as flex administrator, which is “along the lines of an assistant superintendent,” she shadowed former superintendent Roger Rathburn and learned the various superintendent duties during that time.



