Mendon BOE approves flex administrator job description

MENDON — The Mendon Community Schools Board of Education Monday approved job description language for a flex administrator position that is expected to be filled by Co-Athletic Director Leasa Griffith on July 1.

A three-year contract for Griffith and a three-year contract extension for Interim Superintendent Roger Rathburn should be presented to the Board for approval at March’s meeting. If approved, Griffith would provide support to both Rathburn and Principal Marc Kramer, with Rathburn continuing to work part-time.

In addition to her new role as flex administrator, Griffith would continue to serve as co-athletic director and teach two math classes. The projected breakdown of the position would see Griffith spending 28 percent of the day in the athletic department, 36 percent of the day providing classroom instruction and 36 percent of the day providing support to the superintendent and principal.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.