MENDON — The Mendon Community Schools Board of Education had approved three-year contracts Monday for interim superintendent Roger Rathburn and retired superintendent Chuck Frisbie, to serve as co-superintendents beginning in 2017-18, but those contracts are now “off the table.”

Rathburn said he was notified late Tuesday that the state would not grant Frisbie temporary certification for next year. No contracts were signed after the Board’s decision Monday, so Rathburn’s contract for 2016-17 remains in place while the Board “regroups” and explores its options following Tuesday’s setback.

“It’s a shame because I really think it would have been a great thing for the kids in the district,” Rathburn said. “I understand why they have rules and regulations but sometimes there’s unintentional collateral damage with it.

“(Frisbie) only retired a year ago and he was a great superintendent, it wasn’t like when he retired last year he’d forgotten everything. He wasn’t just any superintendent, he was a great superintendent and I think it’s so unfortunate because the kids end up being the collateral damage to rules and regulations that were intended to help them and not hurt them.”

