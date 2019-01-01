Mendon Board of Education changes Community Service requirements
By:
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer
MENDON – The Mendon Community Schools Board of Education changed graduation guidelines for Community Service hours during their meeting on Monday, March 18.
The new policy requires that freshman have two hours of Community Service, sophomores four hours, juniors six hours, and seniors 10 hours, for a total of 22 hours of Community Service. The policy will begin with the next freshman class coming in for the 2019-20 school year.