Mendon’s Fall Fest brings entertainment downtown

MENDON — Pumpkin picking, a magic act, and the fresh food fairy were just some of the entertainment and activities featured at the 10th annual Mendon Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 14.

After three-to-four months of planning, Rikki-Lynn Kovac, chairperson of the Fall Fest, said despite the rain, she was impressed and happy with the turnout.

She said the event was started 10 years ago to provide the community with free, fall-themed entertainment and activities, while also welcoming the community out of their homes and into the downtown area. Kovac said she thinks she achieved her goal of capturing that essence again this year.

“I think it started by a lady from the Hair Care on the river. She just wanted to put something together for parents, families and kids to get out to the downtown area and have fun with the games and to see the businesses out here,” Kovac said.

For another year, the Fall Fest was free to the public and Kovac said, “It is sort of like a thank you from the businesses to the community.” She said the festival would not be free without generous donations from local businesses, including TH Plastics and Corey Lake Orchards.

