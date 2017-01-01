Memories in a bottle

THREE RIVERS — A spark of amphibial curiosity initially led Kristine Schultz and her 7-year-old son Rhylee Herr to the Jefferson Street boat launch on the banks of the St. Joseph River in Three Rivers on Monday, Oct. 28.

Herr, who Schultz said is an animal-lover, had come home from school that afternoon with a chapter book he checked out from the library at Park Elementary on Michigan’s frogs, toads and salamanders, and wanted to go looking for some. While they may not have found any of those creatures, what they did find was unexpected and sparked even more curiosity.