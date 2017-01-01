Home / Home

Memorial Service

Shane Ream

A memorial service for Shane Ream will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Riverside Church, 207 E. Michigan in Three Rivers at 2 p.m. to celebrate and share fond memories of Shane’s life.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

