Memorial Day parades, events in St. Joseph County

The Three Rivers Commercial-News compiled a list of local events and parades that are being hosted throughout St. Joseph County in observance of Memorial Day. All events listed are scheduled for Monday, May 28.

THREE RIVERS — Parade begins at 9 a.m. along N. Main St. from Kelsey to Michigan, and along E. Michigan Ave. from Main until Riverside Cemetery

A Centennial Commemoration of Bowman Cemetery will begin at 12:01 p.m. with a reenactment of the dedication with historic speeches from the event on May 30, 1915.

CONSTANTINE — Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Rotary Park. There will be a stop at the bridge to remember service members lost at sea, before proceeding to Constantine Cemetery for the memorial service. Pastor Tiffany Newsom from Constantine United Methodist Church will give the invocation. Guest Speaker will be Pete Adams, Commander of Constantine American

