Memorial bench in Armstrong Park honors fallen officer Proxmire

THREE RIVERS — A locally born police officer killed in the line of duty was honored over the weekend with a bench bearing his name.

Family, friends and fellow police officers from Kalamazoo County and St. Joseph County gathered at the Armstrong Park Sports Complex Saturday morning for the unveiling of a memorial bench dedicated to fallen Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire.

The blue-colored bench faces the children’s playground area of the park, adorned with a plaque with an inscription reading “In Memory of Sgt. Ryan Roxmire, Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff Dept., End of watch 8/15/2021”.

Proxmire, a Three Rivers native and 1999 Three Rivers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty on the morning of Aug. 15 when he was shot while pursuing a fleeing vehicle near Galesburg. He had worked for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for nine years.

The bench was the brainchild of Ryan Schnepp, a childhood friend of Proxmire’s. He and Proxmire were close friends growing up until Schnepp’s family moved away from the area. He said they had “great memories” of the time they spent together, from participating in summer camp and Boy Scouts.

Schnepp said he wanted to do something to memorialize him, and got the blessing from Proxmire’s parents.

“I went out to the last place I knew where they lived, and they still lived there. We got to talking, and they said they were thinking of doing a memorial bench for Ryan, and as soon as they said it, God put it on my heart to do it for them,” Schnepp said.

He said the bench took about three weeks to manufacture, getting help from a number of different sources. An iron works company in Jackson manufactured the bench, Consumer’s Concrete provided the concrete, and Lutz Concrete provided the flatwork for the pad the bench sits on. Most of the funding, Schnepp said in his speech during the ceremony, came from a couple of unlikely sources: a couple of Vietnam War veterans from North Carolina and Kentucky that Schnepp’s father served with.

“I find it very fitting that Ryan’s bench was funded by a couple of Vietnam vets because there’s no other group of people who know the importance of remembering their fallen comrades than Vietnam veterans,” Schnepp said.

Schnepp said he hopes Sgt. Proxmire will never be forgotten in the community.

“It’s my hope that future generations might see this bench and remember his selfless act and be inspired by it. I hope too that this bench might be a place for his family and friends to come and grieve and heal,” Schnepp said. “Ryan’s loss was a burden we were never meant to bear, and may you all find God’s peace.”

Mark Proxmire, Ryan Proxmire’s father, then spoke to the gathering, thanking the community for their support in their time of grief.

“Scouting was a big part of my dad’s life, my life, my son’s life, and that’s where my son and Ryan Schnepp became friends,” Mark Proxmire said. “We had a lot of good adventures together.”

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller spoke briefly on Ryan Proxmire’s commitment to the community during his time at the Sheriff’s Office.

“At the Sheriff’s Office, we teach people to always work with the community, your fellow staff, your deputies, the jail staff, everyone as well as the inmates or the people we come in contact with, and treat them with dignity, respect, kindness, and compassion. That man exemplified that,” Fuller said. “He was someone that we tapped to teach others to be like him. While he’ll always be remembered, he has a legacy at the Sheriff’s Office, and he’ll never be forgotten.”

When the ceremony concluded, Proxmire’s family, friends, and fellow officers gathered around and on the bench for a number of photos as a way to remember the dedication.

Schnepp said it’s great to have the bench around in the community, and hopes the bench can become something to spark conversation among families.

“This is Ryan’s hometown, this is where he was born and raised, and his family and friends are here, so it’s very important,” Schnepp said. “It’s by the playground, and it’ll get used. That’s what the family wanted, for it to be used. I’m hoping maybe some kid someday may say, ‘hey dad, who’s Ryan Proxmire?’ and they might look it up and see and hear Ryan’s story.”

Following the ceremony, Roanna Proxmire, Ryan Proxmire’s wife, said Saturday’s ceremony was “absolutely beautiful and very humbling,” adding she’s thankful there will be something in Three Rivers to memorialize her late husband.

“It’s beautiful that there’s going to be something here indefinitely for anyone in his hometown to see. I think it’s very special,” Roanna said.

