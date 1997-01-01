Meet TRAM’s new Executive Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Area Mentoring Executive Director Randy Norton may be new to TRAM but he’s no stranger to Three Rivers.

Norton graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1997 and graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2002. After graduating from college, Norton moved to Florida where he took a position as the Parks and Recreation Director in Fort Myers Beach for six years and later coached high school baseball.

Norton moved back to Three Rivers in the summer of 2016, before taking his current position with TRAM in “early to mid-December.”

“My goals are to continue the success that’s been built by people over the years that really cared about (TRAM),” he said. “I want to build on it, I want to add to it, I want to see it become a year-around program, with summer camps, etc. I would like to see it become a little more self sufficient as well, through various grants.”

