Meet TRAM’s executive director

THREE RIVERS – The new executive director of Three Rivers Area Mentoring, Deb Leland, may be a familiar face in the community.

After all, Leland said, she was “born and raised” in Three Rivers.

Hired on Jan. 7, Leland, a graduate of Three Rivers High School, has a management and organizational background, but she says she loves being creative too, which helps her with her new position.

“It kind of all plays into what I’m doing now,” Leland said. “It takes all of those talents to run both the office and the programs upstairs.”

Leland said what she brings to the executive director position is passion.

“I have a strong passion for TRAM,” Leland said. “That’s because I’ve seen firsthand what the effects of mentoring can have in a person’s life.”

Leland said mentoring impacts both the life of the child and the mentor.

