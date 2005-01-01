Meet Three Rivers Public Library’s new children’s librarian

THREE RIVERS — With 12 years of experience as a children’s librarian in the New Jersey area and with two young children of her own, Three Rivers Public Library’s new children’s librarian Laura Bultman said she has the “main qualifying factor of the job,” she loves children.

“I love working with children. It really is the best job in the world. I am excited to meet the people here and see what is different from the last community I lived in, and to see what the kids like to work on, what they enjoy, what they don’t enjoy and then have some fun,” Bultman said.

In 2005, Bultman received her master’s degree in Librarian Science, and from there, she said she couldn’t imagine doing anything else, especially when moving to a new city.



