Meet St. Joseph County’s new finance director

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County’s new finance director has taken a circuitous route to get to her new position with the county.

Angie Steinman, previously the Finance Director and Finance Administrator for Cass County, was hired a few weeks ago to become the new finance director for St. Joseph County.

A native of Dowagiac and graduate of Bethel College, Steinman has experience working with accounting and finance in both city and county governments. Steinman said working with numbers was her passion throughout her time at college, but not without a detour.

“Originally, finance was what I went to college for, then I studied computer programming for a bit, then got back into accounting,” Steinman said. “I had some rental properties I acquired when I was 24, and at one point I had 10 at one time, and it got me back into accounting and thinking about numbers.”

Steinman started college at Western Michigan University, started a family, and then completed her degree at Bethel College. After that, she spent nine and a half years with the City of Dowagiac, and then worked at Plante Moran covering Benton Harbor. Her job with Cass County was her first job outside of a city government.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.