Meet Scidmore Park Zoo's dedicated zookeeper

THREE RIVERS — Even in freezing temperatures animals at Scidmore Park Petting Zoo are in good hands.

Zookeeper Clarissa Myers has been involved with the petting zoo for about 10 years. Originally she said, as an animal lover, she began working in the petting zoo as a horse trainer, as well as being a substitute teacher, and working with the horses at YMCA Camp Eberhart.

Myers said she thoroughly enjoyed herself while working as a horse trainer a few hours a week, so she decided to join the summer staff in order to provide further care for all of the animals. About six years ago, when the previous zookeeper left to pursue a career in marine biology, Myers stepped into the zookeeper role.

“I absolutely love it. I would do it for free. It is the most fun that I think I have ever had. My boss always tries to give me vacation time and I don’t want it. My vacation from life is to go to the zoo,” Myers said.

“I really, really love it. I love animals, I love taking care of things, and I love the variety. I love how it is tiny and we can take really good care of each and every animal. None of them get overlooked or forgotten.”



