Meet C-N’s summer intern

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Commercial-News has hired Saint Mary’s College graduate Kate Kulwicki as its new summer intern.

Kulwicki graduated from Saint Mary’s College in May with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and philosophy. While at college, Kulwicki wrote for the Saint Mary’s College and the University of Notre Dame’s newspaper, The Observer, and helped raise over $136,000 for Riley Hospital for Children as the Corporate Partnerships executive on the college’s Dance Marathon Committee.

This fall, Kulwicki will be moving to England to pursue a graduate degree in Theology at the University of Oxford. She wants to use this degree to ground her understanding of Christian ethics before hopefully entering law school the following year. Her goal is to direct her studies and her future career towards influencing policies that put human dignity at the forefront.

In her spare time, Kulwicki enjoys spending time with her family and frequenting bookstores and cafes.

Kulwicki was raised in Three Rivers, and graduated from Three Rivers High School.