Western Michigan University senior and Three Rivers native Robert Tomlinson has been hired by the Three Rivers Commercial-News as its newest staff writer, succeeding the departing Samantha May.

Tomlinson, 24, will be graduating this April from WMU with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in creative writing. For three years he has been the lead sports reporter for the Western Herald, WMU’s student-run newspaper, and was named Reporter of the Year by his Herald peers for the 2017-18 school year. He spent this past summer as a news and sports intern at WSJM-FM in Benton Harbor, Mich., guesting on the morning sports talk show on Mondays.

Tomlinson said that, outside of writing and reporting, he enjoys watching the Detroit Lions and Tigers, though he says that both “haven’t made him too happy” as of late. He is also an avid mini-golfer, enjoys video games, and being with his friends and family.

Tomlinson, born in Kalamazoo, currently resides in Three Rivers, where he has lived for all but one year of his life.

Managing Editor Alek Frost said Tomlinson’s “energy and passion are contagious.”

“It’s obvious Robert cares about his craft as well as his community and I look forward to working alongside him,” Frost said. “I’m excited about what he brings to the table, both as a journalist and as a member of the Three Rivers community.”