Meet C-N’s new staff writer

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Commercial-News has hired Western Michigan University graduate Samantha May as its new staff writer.

May graduated from Western Michigan in April with a bachelor’s degree in film, video, and media studies. In college, she was the editor-in-chief of a female-oriented publication, Her Campus at WMU, and also contributed stories to Encore: Southwest Michigan’s Magazine, as well as the Western Herald.

May said she enjoys being creative every second she can, through her writing, photography and video recording. She said she enjoys attending concerts, whether it’s a local band or classic rock acts like Journey, The Steve Miller Band or Rush. She’s also a Detroit Red Wings fan, and said she cried while attending the final Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena last month.

May was raised in Washington Township near Rochester, Mich., and currently resides in Kalamazoo.