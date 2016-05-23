Meet C-N’s new managing editor

THREE RIVERS — Former Three Rivers Commercial-News staff writer Alek Frost has been promoted to managing editor, following the departure of longtime managing editor Elena Meadows.

“We are excited to have Alek agree to step into our top newsroom job,” Commercial-News editor and publisher Dirk Milliman said. “Since joining our team Alek has demonstrated great news judgment and tremendous writing ability. But he also brings with him a background not only in writing for print but also experience with incorporating more electronic media into the products we offer readers. We feel he will do great things for our community while leading our newsroom.”

Frost joined the Commercial-News on May 23, 2016 as a reporter, previously writing for The Morning Sun, Midland Daily News and FanBuzz.com. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in journalism.

In college, Frost was the sports editor, and then the managing editor of Grand Central Magazine for a combined nine semesters, a record he says still stands because “apparently other students enjoy having free time.”

Frost was also a part-time stringer for the Midland Daily News in Midland, Mich., where he wrote about high school football, basketball, volleyball and soccer.

Upon graduation, Frost took a freelance position with The Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant to write features and compose photo galleries. In 2015, he covered LSU Tigers football for FanBuzz.com.

Frost has covered a variety of events, meetings and court cases in his 11 months with the Commercial-News, but said his coverage of the Westly George trial last year, as well as his story about Three Korean War veterans participating in the Honor Flight program, stand out.

The George trial was the first of Frost’s career, and was what he calls the “most mentally and emotionally draining story” he’s ever covered. On Sept. 8, 2016, a jury found George guilty on all five counts against him, after hearing nearly 60 witnesses testify over the course of a seven-day trial.

On Oct. 13, 2016, George was sentenced to serve a mandatory life sentence without parole for first-degree murder, four to 20 years for possession of firearms while a convicted felon, four to 20 years for possession of ammunition while a convicted felon, four to 20 years for carrying a concealed weapon and a mandatory sentence of two years, with 420 days served, for felony firearm possession during commission of a crime.

Frost said his favorite feature story was about Dale Rice, Sergeant USA Ret., Larry Fitch, Staff Sergeant USMC Ret. and Bob Butz, Master Sergeant USAF Ret., all of Three Rivers, who traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of the Talons Out Honor Flight program last June. Frost interviewed each of the three veterans prior to their trip, and learned a great deal about their military history, as well as the life they led once they returned home.

Frost said he hopes to “celebrate and honor” the Three Rivers community during his time as managing editor.

“I’m fully cognizant of how lucky I am to have found a home in Three Rivers,” he said. “I love this community, and I will do all I can to celebrate and honor it through my work.”